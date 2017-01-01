Loading example (with fa-spinner icon) Loading (with fa-circle-o-notch icon) Loading example (with fa-refresh icon) Loading example (with fa-cog icon) Loading example (with fa-spinner icon)

Use the fa-spin class to get any icon to rotate, and use fa-pulse to have it rotate with 8 steps. Works well with fa-spinner , fa-refresh , and fa-cog .

<i class= "fa fa-spinner fa-spin fa-3x fa-fw" ></i> <span class= "sr-only" > Loading... </span> <i class= "fa fa-circle-o-notch fa-spin fa-3x fa-fw" ></i> <span class= "sr-only" > Loading... </span> <i class= "fa fa-refresh fa-spin fa-3x fa-fw" ></i> <span class= "sr-only" > Loading... </span> <i class= "fa fa-cog fa-spin fa-3x fa-fw" ></i> <span class= "sr-only" > Loading... </span> <i class= "fa fa-spinner fa-pulse fa-3x fa-fw" ></i> <span class= "sr-only" > Loading... </span>

Note: Some browsers on some platforms have issues with animated icons resulting in a jittery wobbling effect. See issue #671 for examples and possible workarounds.

Note: CSS3 animations aren't supported in IE8 - IE9.